One day in 2014, Johnstown resident Heidi Lanzendorfer visited the Humane Society of Cambria County and adopted a pit bull named Mugzy.
Caring for Mugzy inspired her to become a volunteer at the Richland Township animal shelter starting in 2019.
Now she is being recognized as the shelter’s outstanding volunteer for 2021 after performing 150 volunteer hours.
“As human beings. it is our responsibility to love and care for the animals on our earth,” she said.
Lanzendorfer, a licensed cosmetologist, is a key volunteer in caring for animals and has an special affection for canines.
“The dogs are so excited to se her,” Executive Director Jessica Vamos said.
“I say that because she has become our most faithful dog walker.”
Lanzendorfer takes dogs into the community to help find them homes.
“Sometimes she just takes them home to her house for a few hours so they can lay on her couch and relax, so they can get out of the kennel and feel like a normal dog,” Vamos said.
Lanzendorfer is featured on a promotional volunteer video on the Humane Society’s You Tube page. The three-minute video includes several volunteers highlighting their experience caring for the animals. Volunteers can walk dogs, cuddle cats, clean dishes, fold laundry, help with yard maintenance and attend fundraisers, adoptions and community events.
“I would encourage anyone and everyone to volunteer,” Lanzendorfer said.
Lanzendorfer is one of 270 volunteers, said Kylie Claycomb, volunteer coordinator.
“Heidi works primarily with our dogs, and she has a great relationship with all of the dogs here,” Claycomb said.
Lanzendorfer’s three years at the shelter have been rewarding.
“When I’m here, I walk dogs,” she said. “I think the animals benefit through the love and care, the socialization, trust of humans, getting out.”
What makes a good volunteer?
Dedication is key, according to Claycomb.
“Someone who is dedicated to coming here regularly to help in whatever capacity we need,” she said. “Our needs are changing every day.”
Volunteers pitch in and share the less glamorous tasks like cleaning up after the animals, she said.
“It’s not as much fun as playing with the puppies,” Claycomb said. “Many of our volunteers have struck a balance between the two.”
On any given day, the no-kill shelter, might house 15 to 20 dogs and 70 to 100 cats and kittens.
Since the Humane Society was established 40 years ago, the organization has helped more than 138,000 animals find homes.
Lanzendorfer enjoys gardening, listening to music and spending time with her family.
Anyone interested in volunteering can apply online at www.cambriacountyhumanesociety.com.
