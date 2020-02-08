This event will have you howling with laughter for a good cause.
The Humane Society of Cambria County will present its Comedy Night 2020 at 7 p.m. Saturday at Ace’s, 316 Chestnut St. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
“This is one of our most successful events of the year,” said Jessica Vamos, executive director of the humane society. “We’ve turned it into a Valentine’s Day weekend event, and it gives people who are looking for a date night something to do and it also gives those who don’t have a date night planned something to do.”
Pittsburgh-based Slapsticks Productions Inc. will be bring the comedic talent for the event.
Comedians for the evening include headliner Pete Michaels, a comedy ventriloquist who was seen on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” and Comedy Central; Larry XL, who has performed at large comedy venues such as the Borgata in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and is heard on SiriusXM Radio; and Johnstown native Doug Meagher, who not only is a comedian but also an actor and radio personality.
“Slapsticks Productions Inc. is wonderful to work with, and I love the comedians they bring,” Vamos said. “They’re a good classic humor that reaches a more broad audience.”
Special guest will be Nanna G., a Johnstown personality who has nearly 4,000 Facebook followers and over 12,000 YouTube views.
“Nanna G was great the first year that we worked with her, and we’re exited to have her back,” Vamos said.
“She adds to the community feel, and if you’ve grown up in Cambria County you’ll get a kick out of what she has to say. Everyone knows someone just like her.”
The event also will include a 50/50 drawing and basket raffle with items donated from local organizations and individuals, including gift certificates from Crookston Photography, candles, lottery frame and home decor.
“We’re still accepting basket raffle donations if anyone would like to donate,” Vamos said.
Ace’s will provide light snacks and drinks for purchase throughout the evening.
Proceeds will be used to help with veterinary bills and operating costs at the humane society.
“We hope people have a really great time with us and it’ll make them want to continue to come back and support this for years to come,” Vamos said.
“Ultimately, we want people to realize what we are here for, we are here for the animals of Cambria County and bringing awareness to the hard and good work that we do all year long.”
Attendees must be at 21 years old and will be asked for photo identification.
Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.
Table sponsorships also are available.
Tickets can be purchased at the Humane Society of Cambria County, 743 Galleria Drive Extension, Johnstown; the Young People’s Community Center, 300 W. High St., Ebensburg; or online at www.cambriacountyhumanesociety.com/events.
For more information, email cambriacountyhumanesociety@gmail.com.
