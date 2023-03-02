JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Two “unsatisfactory” findings on the state’s latest inspection of the Humane Society of Cambria County in Richland Township led some to speculate the shelter was in danger of closing.
Executive Director Kelli Ruiz and Operations Director Sarah Oldham say the issues are being addressed and there is no risk of closing.
“We did not flunk any inspection,” Ruiz said. “There were no citations.”
It is not unusual for inspectors to find some potential violations and require the issues be addressed to prevent a citation, Oldham said.
“The came in, they saw a couple of things that needed fixed,” Oldham said “We have 10 days to fix them.”
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture inspection report shows unsatisfactory ratings related to run dimensions and housekeeping. Society staff was aware of the issues and had started to work on remedies prior to the Feb. 17 inspection, Oldham said.
The poor rating for dog runs related to some larger dogs being housed in kennel crates because there was not adequate space in the shelter’s dog kennels, Oldham said.
“We had an influx of dogs,” Ruiz said. “That’s why we were already upgrading our kennels. That’s why dogs were in crates.”
Part of the housekeeping warning was related to a spike caused by a broken wire in the enclosure fence.
“We had a dog chew through it,” Oldham said.
