JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Costumed children and their parents filled Johnstown's Children's Museum Friday for the Johnstown Area Heritage Association's Halloween Hullabaloo.
Families enjoyed games, crafts, stories and candy at the museum in the Heritage Discovery Center, 201 Sixth Ave.
Norah Minor, 11, has enjoyed the Hullabaloo since she was very young. It was such a special experience for her that she wanted to give that same experience to other children.
On Friday, she was dressed as a vampire enchantress to read Halloween stories to children in the museum's theater. Her selection of stories included "Spookley the Square Pumpkin."
"I wanted to be a part of it," she said. "I felt like I was getting too old for this stuff, so I asked if I could be a volunteer."
Still, she wasn't too old to take off running on a whim after the brief interview with The Tribune-Democrat, dashing through the Discovery Center's courtyard with her cape flowing behind her.
Minor's mother, Amy, also in full costume, said she had taken her daughter to the event for years and was proud that she began to volunteer.
"She's showing kids it's OK to volunteer and look for opportunities in the community."
The Heritage Discovery Center and Johnstown Children's Museum was one of several locations participating in the Hullabaloo from 4p.m. to 8 p.m Friday. The event included businesses in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
After visiting the Discovery Center, families continued trick-or-treating at Wagner-Ritter House & Garden, 418 Broad St.; Island Cuisine, 606 Broad St.; Ryan’s Artisan Goods, 424 Broad St.; and the boutiques of Stella Property Development and Event Production, including Cambria City Flowers and Sitara Studios and Gallery, 512 Chestnut St., and Brigid’s Cross, 314 Sixth Ave.
Justin Fenimore's children didn't want to leave the Discovery Center, he said, but there were the other trick-or-treating destinations to reach.
"It's great when you can come to Cambria City and feel safe for the kids to trick or treat," he said. "We love being in Cambria City."
