JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The highest-ranking U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development official to visit Johnstown in recent memory met with local leaders on Thursday to discuss housing issues affecting the community.
HUD Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Matthew Heckles and other agency members toured the Prospect Homes public housing complex, from which more than 200 residents were recently removed due to safety concerns after a study determined that ceilings in its 110 units were “most likely destined for collapse.”
He then participated in a roundtable discussion hosted by the newly formed Johnstown Quality Affordable Housing Task Force at the Cambria County Central Park Complex downtown. Residents and representatives from government agencies, law enforcement, nonprofits and educational institutions participated.
“They wanted to come here, wanted to see Johnstown, wanted to meet with us,” Johnstown Housing Authority Executive Director Mike Alberts said. “They wanted to make sure they met with residents – they wanted people from the community who live here, work here. They wanted to hear about any challenges from the city, from social service agencies, from law enforcement and how all that fits together and what kind of solutions we can pursue to try to make positive changes in Johnstown.”
1889 Foundation President Susan Mann called the meeting an “exciting first step.”
Johnstown Redevelopment Authority Chairman Mark Pasquerilla said it was “a big deal” for Heckles to visit and establish a relationship with city leaders.
“Where that leads us to is sort of how we dance together,” Pasquerilla said. “We hope it ends up being a positive dance.”
In an interview following the formal event that was not open to the media, Heckles talked about several issues regarding HUD housing that are affecting Johnstown.
Heckles said his opinion is that JHA, which is overseen by HUD, “did the right thing” by vacating Prospect Homes and moving residents into other accommodations.
“I think that the housing authority did a really nice job with that because they put people’s safety first,” Heckles said. “That is their No. 1 job, and our No. 1 job is to make sure that housing that is owned and operated and subsidized by HUD – and through public housing authorities – is safe and is a good place to live.”
Meanwhile, approximately 3,400 people in the Johnstown area live in either JHA public housing or private properties using Section 8 rental assistance vouchers. Almost all of those people are in the city proper, which plays a role in poverty saturation. One-third of Johnstown residents live in poverty.
“In Johnstown, the utilization rate is very high,” Heckles said. “I think 98% of their units are currently occupied, and so there’s a need here in Johnstown for that type of housing resource. The demographics of the city have changed over the years, but there’s a need for that type of housing in the city.”
Alberts addressed the poverty saturation, saying: “You need to transform a neighborhood. It’s not just removing low-income housing to get rid of poverty. It needs to be a positive change that’s going to be a transformation, change the way of thinking, offer better accommodations, more services available to a neighborhood.”
Questions have also been raised lately about what role the portability of Section 8 vouchers play in Johnstown’s transient population, since recipients can get a voucher through a housing association such as JHA, then move anywhere in the country. Heckles said portability is “one of the core principles of the program.”
“We talked a lot about that today,” Heckles said. “I think that the data integrity is really important. It’s really important for me that people understand the causes of problems in a real way, and data’s the best way to get there, so I think that it’s important to be very clear about the impact of portability and the role that it serves.”
