JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Federal housing officials will meet Thursday with members of the Johnstown Quality Affordable Housing Task Force in Johnstown, exploring approaches to address the city’s housing situation.
The local organization is holding a daylong workshop with senior officials from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and will report on the discussions at a 5 p.m. press conference, the 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health said in a press release.
Participants from HUD include Matthew Heckles, Mid-Atlantic regional administrator; Ryan Lafollette, deputy regional administrator; and Michael Horvath, Pittsburgh field office director.
The task force was launched in January with representation from the City of Johnstown, the Johnstown Housing Authority, the 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health, the 1889 Foundation and the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies. Other civic, education, public safety, community health and social service organizations have been added and will take part in Thursday’s forum.
They will examine affordable housing challenges through the context of persistent and concentrated poverty and blight, with additional public safety and crime concerns.
Jeannine McMillan, executive director of the 1889 Jefferson center, said the task force will build on housing grants already allocated to the city, including $66,704 from HUD’s Family Self-Sufficiency Program. That grant assigned a program director to work with Johnstown’s leadership, setting the stage for more assistance.
Thursday’s agenda includes small group meetings between HUD officials groups from education, public health and social services, law enforcement and public safety, as well as county, state and federal elected representatives and a roundtable discussion about the strategy moving forward on improvements.
The task force will provide a presentation on Johnstown’s housing status as the poorest city in the state.
Information for the presentation includes Johnstown Housing Authority manages 1,504 public housing units in 148 buildings, mostly located in the City of Johnstown. The authority also oversees 960 HUD Section 8 vouchers, indicating that 20% of the city’s population lives in low-income housing – 10 times the national rate of 2.1%.
Johnstown’s public housing units include some constructed as long ago as the 1940s that have become “functionally obsolete” over the decades.
“The existing styles of public housing are not attractive to families, concentrate poverty and can invite trouble – yet, they are still full,” the task force press release said.
