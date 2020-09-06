Flor Hernandez, of Somerset, says she’s “ecstatic” to be a community health worker and sees it as the continuation of her lifelong passion for advocacy.
“I can’t believe a program like this has come into our community,” Hernandez said.
She is one of the first community health workers in the new Community Care HUB, launched this week by the 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health.
The hub program is designed to connect community resources to those who need the services and help, HUB Executive Director Jeannine McMillan said.
“There are many amazing social and medical service providers in our region,” McMillan said. “The community health workers connecting individuals to these resources will have a significant impact on improving the health of those most vulnerable in our communities.”
Designed to be adaptable to larger populations in the future, the program is initially focused on helping pregnant women have healthy babies. The program is accepting referrals for pregnant women from Cambria or Somerset counties who are receiving or eligible for Medical Assistance or who have been diagnosed with gestational diabetes.
McMillan cited a report that showed the Johnstown area in 2018 had one of the highest rates for low-birth-weight infants.
“If we can connect mothers to (obstetrics) providers and get them to their appointments, they will have a better chance of carrying to full term and having a healthy delivery,” McMillan said.
Those referred will be connected with a community health worker to link with existing community resources, such as housing, transportation, child care and medical providers.
Referrals can come from medical providers, social service agencies, community organizations and those eligible for the service. More information is available at www.1889jeffersoncenter.org/hub or by calling 535-5156 or by email at HUB@jefferson.edu.
Six community health workers are employed by HUB partners Alleghenies United Cerebral Palsy, Beginnings Inc. and Community Action Partnership of Cambria County.
Community health workers were trained over the summer under leadership of the Pathways Community HUB Institute of Mansfield, Ohio, and its Care Coordination Systems program.
Funding for community health workers and the HUB infrastructure was provided by the 1889 Foundation, which launched the 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health in 2017 as a partnership with the Jefferson College of Population Health at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia.
The center’s goal is to identify key contributing factors to poor health in Cambria and Somerset counties and develop strategies to address them.
The new program follows the nationally recognized and evidence-based Pathways Community HUB model.
“We are absolutely thrilled to see the launch of the Community Care HUB. This HUB is truly a collaborative process with many partners and the result of a lot of hard work through a very difficult time,” said Susan Mann, president of 1889 Foundation.
A HUB identifies and taps into a network of local agencies who hire and train community health workers to reach out to those at greatest risk, coordinating community resources to reduce the medical, behavioral and social barriers to care.
Beginnings Executive Director Paula Eppley-Newman said the HUB model exemplifies the Beginnings mission working with families to provide “the best start a child can have.”
“As a community leader, I’ve been fascinated from the beginning with what the Community Care HUB wanted to do,” Eppley-Newman said.
“It takes a really holistic look at families. That’s what we do at Beginnings. That’s our agency culture.”
Community health workers build relationships with those served to identify barriers to health.
The barriers include access to health care, lack of insurance, lack of employment, lack of transportation or lack of adequate housing, among others.
They then tap into the HUB pathways to connect individuals with local agencies and programs.
“We bring these resources together,” said Hernandez, who is one of two community health workers under the Beginnings program.
By working with pregnant mothers, Hernandez said the health workers can identify barriers to raising healthy children and achieving success in school.
“We are the liaisons,” she said. “We know there will be a need in the future.”
A native of Washington, D.C., Hernandez’s parents were from El Salvador. She grew up speaking Spanish and English and was translating for her mother’s friends when she was 7.
She learned community organizing while she was with serving with AmeriCorps.
“I’ve always been involved in the community,” she said. “I’ve always been an advocate.”
