Temperatures in most areas will top 90 degrees Saturday, as the region’s hottest weather of the season continues through the weekend.
Bob Larson, senior meteorologist at AccuWeather in State College, said humidity and calm winds will make the air outside feel even warmer. He estimated it will feel nearly 100 degrees in some lower elevations, such as downtown Johnstown.
“AccuWeather RealFeel is the summer version of what the wind chill would be in the winter,” Larson said, explaining how the company calculates RealFeel values based on actual temperature, relative humidity and wind speed.
Mid-July is the hottest period in the region, on average, so the current heat wave is nowhere near record breaking, he said.
The record high is 101 degrees in Johnstown for both July 20 and July 21.
Extreme heat is more than just uncomfortable, it can be
dangerous, said Dr. Jennifer Savino, emergency medicine chairwoman at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
Heat stroke, heat exhaustion and heat rash are common conditions, and excessive sweating can lead to work-related accidents, such as dropping equipment due to sweaty palms.
Older people and the very young can be most vulnerable. Savino offers some tips during extreme heat:
• Keep cool indoors, and if you don’t have air-conditioning, consider visiting a public library or taking in a movie.
• Avoid yard work, cleaning or other strenuous outdoor chores.
• Outdoor workers should take frequent breaks in a cool area and use a towel to wipe away sweat.
• Drink plenty of water and avoid excess alcohol.
• Bring pets indoors and check on elderly neighbors and family members.
Most importantly, be aware of serious heat-related symptoms.
Heat exhaustion symptoms include headache, dizziness, excessive thirst, nausea and low urine output.
Heat stroke symptoms include loss of consciousness, confusion, seizures, very high body temperature and profuse sweating.
When symptoms develop, the individual should immediately move to a cool place. In the case of heat stroke, someone should call 911, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.
“Many of the emergencies we see during a heat wave are due to people overdoing it,” Savino said.
“They are either doing too much activity in the heat, or on weekends, drinking too much alcohol and not enough water.
“Pay attention to your body, and respond to heat signals such as thirst and sweat. The elderly, people with high blood pressure and people with lung conditions should be especially cautious in these hot humid conditions.”
