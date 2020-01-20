This feature tracks the votes of area lawmakers on bills before the General Assembly in Harrisburg during the past week.
The Senate was not in session.
Senate Bill 906: Would create a moratorium on the closing of Polk and White Haven state centers. Passed 139-55. Goes back to Senate for concurrence on House changes.
• State Rep. James Rigby (R-71): Yes.
• State Rep. Frank Burns (D-72): Yes.
• State Rep. Carl Metzgar (R-69): No.
• State Rep. Tommy Sankey (R-73): Yes.
House Bill 37: Bans hand-held cellphone use while driving. Passed 120-74. Goes to Senate.
• Rigby: Yes.
• Burns: Yes.
• Metzgar: No.
• Sankey: No.
House Bill 1003: Increases penalties for failing to post warning signs on low-head dams. Passed 194-0. Goes to Senate.
• Rigby: Yes.
• Burns: Yes.
• Metzgar: Yes.
• Sankey: Yes.
House Bill 1187: Provides Fish and Boat Committee greater leeway on how to spend Lake Erie permit revenue. Passed 194-0. Goes to Senate.
• Rigby: Yes.
• Burns: Yes.
• Metzgar: Yes.
• Sankey: Yes.
House Bill 1069: Requires state agencies to post agendas describing planned actions 24 hours prior to public meetings. Passed 196-0. Goes to Senate.
• Rigby: Yes.
• Burns: Yes.
• Metzgar: Yes.
• Sankey: Yes.
