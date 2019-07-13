A step-by-step look at how news you read in The Tribune-Democrat is produced:
Reporters write stories and photographers shoot pictures based on assignments they receive from their editors. When they’re finished, they upload their work to The Tribune-Democrat’s servers.
Copy editors access the stories and photographs and lay them out on pages – writing headlines, photo captions and other content to go along with the stories when necessary.
Copy editors also publish stories to the website www.TribDem.com and story links to Facebook.
When the pages are finished, they’re sent to a computer in the plate room, where the images of the finished pages are burned into sheets of aluminum called “plates.”
The plates are attached to rollers on The Tribune-Democrat’s 1969 Goss Metro-Offset press. As paper is fed into the press, ink is transferred to it from the plates to create each newspaper. The papers then enter the folder, where they are cut and folded.
When the printed newspapers leave the press, they are carried on a conveyor belt out of the press room and down to the mailroom, where any inserts are added.
Then, they’re sent out to the truckers and delivery staff who make sure each one gets to where it needs to go.
Readers can also access the newspaper online at www.TribDem.com
