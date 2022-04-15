MEYERSDALE, Pa. – The sugary goodness of Somerset County’s maple syrup will be on display during the 75th Pennsylvania Maple Festival.
Billed as Pennsylvania’s sweetest festival, the event will be held April 23 and 24 and April 27 through May 1 at sites around Meyersdale.
Many of the activities will be centered on Maple Festival Park on Meyers Avenue, with its historic Meyers homestead, an antique doctor’s office, cobbler’s shop and country store.
“This is a big draw and it brings people into our community, so not only is it good for tourism and our businesses, people are getting to know the town and it brings community involvement,” said Susan Decker, director and treasurer of the festival’s board of directors.
“We always say we are the first festival of the year, so by now, people are tired of winter and being cooped up and are ready to get out. A lot of our events are outdoors, so you’re in the sunshine and fresh air, getting exercise along with the history and education.”
In celebration of the festival’s anniversary, a special concert will be held at 6 p.m. Friday with Dean Cramer and So Low.
“This is an outdoor concert in Festival Park, and it’s something we’ve never done in conjunction with the festival,” Decker said.
“There also will be vendors and food trucks.”
Those who tour the festival’s sugar camp will learn how to tap a tree, boil sap into syrup, observe a sugar-off, make sugar cakes and twirl spotza, a clear taffy formed when maple syrup boiled down to a soft stage is poured over crushed ice.
“The Legend of Magic Water,” a historical pageant that tells the story of the discovery of maple syrup and the history of Meyersdale through song, dance and narration, will be presented at Morguen Toole Co., 130 Center St.
The trip to the festival wouldn’t be complete without a visit to the Meyersdale Lions Club pancake shack, where pancakes are topped with Somerset County maple syrup and served with sausages.
Pancakes will be served from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 23, 24 and 30 and May 1 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 27 through 29.
The festival’s Sit & Sip Garden will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 23, 24 and 30 and May 1 at Festival Park.
Attendees can enjoy tastings from local breweries, distilleries and wineries. Admission is $10, and photo identification is required.
On April 24, a truck, motorcycle, side-by-side and ATV show will be featured on Main and Center streets.
New this year will be a festival car cruise on April 28 that will be staged around Monument Square.
The grand feature parade will step off at 1 p.m. April 30 and feature marching bands, floats, dance groups, rescue trucks and horses.
On May 1, the 59th annual antique auto show and 38th annual street rod and classic auto show will be held on Main and Center streets. It will include Model T and Model A Fords, classic cars and trucks from various years and muscle cars.
Live entertainment will be featured throughout the festival on an outdoor stage in the park.
In addition, there will be food vendors, arts and crafts displays, the Maple Queen coronation, a quilt show, axe-throwing, an agricultural fair, an antique tractor and farm show, a horse-pulling contest, horse-drawn carriage rides, children’s activities and a 8K/5K walk/run.
“This is a family-friendly festival, and we’re trying hard to give this place a 75th that it deserves,” Decker said.
She said the festival ensures that the history of the town and the maple industry will live on for generations to come.
“We want people to see the hard work that not only the volunteers and the town put into doing this festival, but to showcase the producers and the hard work they do,” she said.
“Hopefully, they’ll come away with a better appreciation and understanding of what goes into the product you buy and you enjoy year-round.”
An admission fee of $5 for adults and $.75 for children 6 to 12 will be charged to enter Maple Festival Park and the quilt show. Children 5 and younger will be admitted free.
Group tours are available.
Festival pins are available for $10 for one or $15 for two and can be purchased at stores in Meyersdale and festival headquarters. Pins will allow individuals to enter sites throughout the duration of the festival.
Parking is available throughout town.
For more information and a complete list of activities, call 814-634-0213 or visit www.pamaplefestival.com.
