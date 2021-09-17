WINDBER, Pa. – Jeff Corle’s Pleasant View Dairy in Windber is a throwback to milk pasteurized and poured into glass bottles, onsite, at the farm.
And for people who may be lactose intolerant, Corle is the farmer who’s helping them realize they can drink milk until the cows come home.
Research has shown that a vast majority of Guernsey cows produce a protein called A2A2 beta-casein and a majority of Holstein cows produce a different variety, A1A1 protein, Corle said.
“For a lot of people who think they are lactose intolerant, lactose (the natural sugar in milk) isn’t the problem – it’s the protein produced by Holstein cows,” he said. “We have testimonials left and right that Guernsey milk is much more digestible for people. I’ve had customers hug me and say, ‘I didn’t think I could drink milk.’ ”
That’s made all the difference for Corle’s farm and store at 1646 Arrow Road.
Holsteins are the black and white cows most people associate with milk production, while Guernseys are light brown.
Holsteins produce larger quantities of milk and became the most prevalent breed on farms since the rise of supermarkets with deep shelves, industry sources said.
With researchers identifying differences between the milk of Guernseys and Holsteins over the past 10 years, Guernseys have been making a comeback and are bringing along small farmers who’ve found a new market niche.
Micro-dairy model
Corle remembers more than 20 dairy farms with Windber addresses when he was a kid in the 1970s, he said.
As some farms got bigger, with technology making it easier to milk larger numbers of cows, small farms were mostly confined to selling their milk unprocessed, resulting in little profit for farmers.
“It used to be every farm in the county had cows,” he said.
With the last dairy farm standing in Windber, Corle sold off his family farm’s herd of 50 Holsteins in 2018.
But after some research, he discovered the Guernsey breed, which was better suited for a different business model.
He and his business partner, Aaron Snowberger, invested in a herd of 12 Guernseys – all named by people who donated to a fundraiser to help the farm open last December.
Corle has filled his pasture with cows again – and adopted a micro-dairy business model, which he defines as a farm with a small number of cows and a self-contained value chain.
“People are coming around to farm-to-table products again,” he said.
‘The Guernsey world’
Aside from the Guernsey shift, Pleasant View’s milk is also different than milk in grocery stores because it’s not homogenized, which means the milk fat particles are not shattered and mixed.
About two inches of cream will rise overnight to the top in a bottle of Pleasant View Dairy milk. Customers can skim it off to make ice cream, butter or for use as coffee creamer. If consumers want to disperse the fat throughout the bottle, all it takes is a shake.
Guernseys are far from returning as the nation’s primary cows for dairy farms, a status the breed held in the 1950s, said Vickie Baker, owner of Maple Bottom Farm in Fayette and Westmoreland counties.
She is also the treasurer of the American Guernsey Association.
“Today, the Guernsey world is a small world,” she said. “But it is growing in popularity, or regrowing.”
She said Corle is a farmer who sees value in being different.
“Jeff picked Guernsey cows because the are easy to work with and supply an easy-to-drink product,” she said. “My hope is it brings people back to dairy that have walked away.”
Milking the supply
She said the American Guernsey Association is seeing dairies such as Corle’s popping up across the country, but with a herd of only 3,500 Guernseys nationwide, there are not a lot to go around.
“We don’t have enough cows to supply the number of people who want them,” she said.
Jen Mash, of Windber, bought five half-gallons of milk from Corle this week at Windber’s Market in the Park.
“My husband saw it on Facebook and we decided to go out to the farm last December – we haven’t had other milk since,” she said.
Corle’s Guernseys produce 150 gallons of milk per week. He said he is still determining how much milk he needs to sell to make his business viable, but he is confident that the demand will remain strong.
About half of the farm’s sales are through its store on Arrow Road, he said.
Pleasant View milk can also be found in seven local stores, including Leone’s Market in Windber and Em’s Subs in Richland. Windber’s Market in the Park is held Wednesdays through Oct. 13 at Windber Recreation Park.
Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @RussellOReilly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.