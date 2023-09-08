JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown Housing Authority officials are “optimistic” that construction can be done to once again make the Prospect Homes habitable, according to a message recently sent to the complex’s former residents.
In March, JHA gave approximately 220 tenants 30 days notice to leave after at least one ceiling fell on an individual and a preliminary inspection determined that ceilings in all 110 units were “most likely destined for collapse.”
The residents were dispersed, many relocating to other housing authority properties.
Further examinations of the buildings and land were conducted to determine what steps to take.
“Based on recent cost estimates for the necessary repairs, we are optimistic that the work will be affordable,” JHA Executive Director Michael Alberts wrote in a letter, dated Sept. 1, sent individually to former residents.
“In the near future, we will be accepting bid proposals from contractors to perform repairs. Those bid prices will be the final factor in determining if we can proceed with repairs. The bid packets and full specifications for repair activities are not yet available.”
Looking to the future, Alberts wrote: “Our hope remains to repair Prospect and invite residents back to their previous homes, if they wish to return.”
On Thursday, Prospect Homes People of 2023 Association members gathered in Johnstown’s Central Park to discuss the recent developments.
State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor, also released a statement supporting the former Prospect residents.
“I’ve talked to many Prospect residents, and collectively their most fervent desire has been to return home, to the community they know and love,” Burns said. “They didn’t like being scattered to the wind, and they certainly did not want to stay in those locations. It appears they are succeeding.”
