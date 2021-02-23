Michael P. Alberts has served in many roles during his almost 15 years with the Johnstown Housing Authority.
He has been involved with clerical, IT, occupancy, accounting and inspections, most recently working as an administrative officer.
Now, the 1999 Greater Johnstown High School graduate hopes to use all that firsthand experience in his new job as acting executive director, a position he officially took over on Saturday with Monday being the first business day of his tenure.
“It’s a huge benefit to know what button somebody has to press to make something happen and their exact procedure. … It’s kind of like from start to finish,” Alberts said. “I know what everybody has to do to make it work and to fulfill our requirements with (the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.)”
Alberts will lead the organization that oversees 1,504 public housing units and 953 Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher units. There are approximately 2,800 public housing residents and 1,900 Section 8 tenants.
“It’s a chance to do good things, do things the right way, keep things running smoothly, and do some good for the community, maybe build upon what we already have, social programs in the community that we can be a partner of,” said Alberts when discussing his goals.
JHA Chairman Charles Arnone is “greatly enthused with Mike’s abilities and his talents and the direction he’d like to see things go.”
Alberts has recently talked with representatives from several organizations in the community, including the Vision Together 2025 health and wellness committee, Greater Johnstown School District summer program and Cambria/Somerset COVID-19 Task Force. One of his first objectives is to assist residents, specifically the elderly and disabled, in registering for a COVID-19 vaccine.
“It’s getting involved where we weren’t before,” Alberts said. “That’s the really exciting stuff right now for me is to give us a voice and to be welcomed to these organizations that are trying to do good in the community, gladly accepting that seat at the table to talk to people.”
Alberts is on a trial period before he is expected to go from acting to full-time executive director.
Longtime Executive Director Dan Kanuch officially left the position on Dec. 31. Beverly Sipes served as executive director from the start of the new year until Friday.
