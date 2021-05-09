Residents in the Johnstown region will have a chance to safely dispose of household chemicals that can otherwise harm the environment.
The Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC) will host a one-day household chemical collection event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Concurrent Technologies Corp. in Johnstown to provide Pennsylvania residents with an opportunity to safely and cost-effectively dispose materials such as cleaners, automotive fluids and pesticides.
The collection site also will accept paints, batteries and other items at CTC’s environmental technology facility parking lot at 128 Industrial Park Road.
Participants must register in advance at www.prc.org/HHWregistration. There is a $20 fee to dispose up to 10 gallons of the waste such as kerosene, pesticides and pool chemicals.
“New safety measures, including an advance registration system, reduce the number of interactions occurring between event participants and staff and enable PRC to offer a nearly contactless event,” according to PRC Interim Managing Director Sarah Alessio Shea. “To streamline the process at our events, we ask participants to wear face coverings and stay in their vehicles while the contractor unloads the materials. When preparing to attend a collection, participants should place all materials in their car trunks or truck beds.”
Loads exceeding 10 gallons/50 pounds will be subject to additional fees at discretion of on-site staff. Participants also will pay $12 per fire extinguisher and $15 per pound of liquid mercury, organizers said.
For more information about the event, visit www.prc.org or call 412-488-7490, ext. 3.
