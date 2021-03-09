HARRISBURG – Did the state give the public all the information it had the right to know as the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded?
One year into the COVID pandemic, state officials are still struggling to answer that question and to define what kind of information from state agencies could legally be shielded from the public, an official in the Office of Open Records told lawmakers Tuesday.
The issue was explored Tuesday in the first in a series of hearings planned by lawmakers that will focus on the state’s response to the COVID pandemic.
The General Assembly passed Act 77 last July in an effort to force Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration to release more information about how they were justifying mitigation efforts, said state Rep. Seth Grove, R-York, the prime sponsor of the legislation.
“The goal was to provide background information about why agencies were making decisions,” he said.
Grove and other lawmakers said there’s been widespread frustration over the lack of transparency regarding things such as:
• how the state decided which businesses should be allowed to remain open during the state’s COVID shutdown;
• the state’s handling of COVID outbreaks in nursing homes;
• information about COVID in schools;
• and more recently, information about who’s been getting vaccines.
Even with Act 77 in place, the Department of Health has argued that some information being sought by records requesters shouldn’t be made public, said Nathan Byerly, deputy executive director of the Office of Open Records.
Act 77 explicitly says that “data used by a Commonwealth agency for any rules, policies or actions taken by the Commonwealth agency in relation to a disaster declaration” should be an open record available to the public.
Byerly said that the Office of Open Records, which hears appeals when agencies deny records requests, has pending cases in which the Wolf administration has argued that the information sought in the request isn’t “data,” so it is not covered by Act 77.
Up to now, “we have not definitely defined ‘data’ ” that would be covered by the law, he said.
Byerly said that he couldn’t comment on the appeals because they are still pending, but that the rulings from the Office of Open Records in those cases should help settle what’s covered by the new law.
Through much of the pandemic, though, state agencies have refused to release records about the state’s response, saying the information is protected by the Disease Control and Prevention Law.
The number of appeals of open records requests denials is on pace to hit 3,200 this year, a 31% increase over the prior year, said Elizabeth Wagenseller, executive director of the Office of Open Records. She said the office has seen “significant increases” in the number of appeals focused on records denials from the Department of Health and the Department of Community and Economic Development – which oversaw the state’s waiver process for determining which businesses could remain open as essential businesses during the COVID shutdown.
State Rep. Paul Schemel, R-Franklin, said the Department of Health and Department of Education refused to provide data on COVID cases in local schools, arguing it was “too granular,” he said. But Maryland’s COVID data dashboard releases the same data.
Also based on Act 77, the Office of Open Records released guidelines indicating that agencies must provide means for the public to make records requests even if the agency’s office is closed.
Even so, state Rep. Craig Staats, R-Bucks, said that a notice on the Department of Transportation’s Right to Know website page indicates that the Keystone Building, where PennDOT has its main offices, is closed and records requests will be answered when the building reopens.
Lyndsay Kensinger, a spokeswoman for Wolf, said that, despite the notice on the website, the agency is responding to records requests.
“All agencies under the governor’s jurisdiction have been processing Right to Know requests since May 2020,” she said, adding, “The legislature exempts themselves from the Right to Know the process. This hearing is a hypocritical waste of time.”
Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for the Pennsylvania Newsmedia Association, said that, in addition to PennDOT’s notice, records requests in York County trigger auto-reply messages that say the records aren’t being processed due to pandemic office closings.
She said that York County has been responding to records requests. Even so, the auto-reply message could discourage members of the public from trying to get records, she said.
