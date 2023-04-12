“House of Cheer: The Level Up Tour” will be presented at 7 p.m. June 26 at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., downtown Johnstown.
The show will feature top athletes from the award-winning docuseries “Cheer” and members of Team USA Cheerleading.
Presales for tickets start at 10 a.m. Thursday at www.ticketmaster.com. Use code 1SACHEER.
The regular sale will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office and www.ticketmaster.com.
Information: www.1stsummitarena.com/event/house-of-cheer.
