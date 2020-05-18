A stove was to blame for the accidental fire that destroyed much of a Stone Street home in Morrellville on Saturday, Johnstown fire Chief Bob Statler said.
A tenant inside the residence fell asleep with a pot cooking on the stove, causing the kitchen fire to spread throughout the second floor around 2 a.m., he said.
The fire has been ruled accidental, Statler said.
The home is viewed as a total loss. But quick action by a neighbor may have prevented it from becoming even worse.
With the kitchen as the family’s only route out of their home, the residents fled to the front porch roof and were helped down by a neighbor who retrieved a ladder from his shed, responders said Saturday.
The home was heavily involved when firefighters from three departments were sent to the scene about 2 a.m. Saturday.
Cambria County emergency dispatch sent Johnstown Fire Department, Richland Township Volunteer Fire Department and Upper Yoder Volunteer Fire Company to the home in the 100 block of Stone Street.
Statler said the department is still trying to follow-up with the second floor tenants who were rescued from the fire, adding it’s unknown if they have somewhere else to stay.
The home is insured, Statler said.
