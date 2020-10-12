Firefighters from five stations in three different counties responded to a structure fire Monday in Reade Township.

But Cambria County 911 officials said no injuries were reported.

The incident was reported at approximately 2 a.m. on the 100 block of Ridge Road in the township, the agency reported in a release to media.

Reade Township, Ashville, Bellwood and two Clearfield County volunteer departments – Coalport and Ramey fire departments – all responded.

A state police fire marshal is investigating.

David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5053. Follow him on Twitter @TDDavidHurst and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.

Tags

Recommended for you