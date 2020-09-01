HARRISBURG – The state House on Tuesday unveiled proposed changes intended to help the state handle an expected deluge of mail-in ballots in the November presidential election.
The measure fails to include a key reform sought by Gov. Tom Wolf that would require counties to accept ballots that arrive in the mail after Election Day as long as they are postmarked by Election Day.
It would also bar counties from setting up drop boxes for voters to deposit their mail-in ballots in.
The changes were included in an amendment to an election reform bill and passed on a largely party-line vote of 108-94. A final vote could happen as soon as Wednesday.
Both issues have emerged as focal points of controversy, exacerbated by warnings from the U.S. Postal Service that Pennsylvania’s deadline for applying for a mail-in ballot makes it likely that people who apply at the last minute won’t see their mailed ballots arrive on time.
Democrats blasted the proposal as a partisan effort by Republicans to make it more difficult for voters to use mail-in voting.
“This amendment is completely unacceptable,” said state Rep. Kevin Boyle, D-Philadelphia, calling it “a de facto prohibition on drop boxes.”
State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, D-Philadelphia, said the House should be working to make it easier to vote, not getting rid of an option such as drop boxes.
“Taking away drop boxes means less people, not more, vote,” Kenyatta said.
“Let’s have an amendment that makes it easier for everyone to vote, that’s the American thing to do.”
Prior to the vote, House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre, said the legislation gives voters options, but he doesn’t think most Pennsylvanians want drop boxes used for collecting ballots.
“I don’t think the average voter wants drop boxes willy-nilly across the commonwealth,” he said.
State Rep. Garth Everett, R-Lycoming, said that the legislation would address the concern about overwhelming the postal service with last-minute mailed ballots.
Pennsylvania allows voters to apply for mailed ballots up to one week before the election.
Under the proposal, the deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot would be moved back to 15 days before the election.
“That’s going to give USPS and county election officials time,” Everett said.
Only a handful of counties offered drop boxes in the June primary. Everett said Republicans don’t believe the state Election Code allows drop boxes.
“We’re not taking away something,” Everett said.
Boyle said that if drop boxes weren’t legal, the legislature wouldn’t have to add language banning them, as the House Republicans propose to do.
Everett said that rather than allow drop boxes, the legislation would allow voters to hand-deliver their ballot instead of mailing it – to their polling place, to the county board of elections and to the county courthouse.
“We’re allowing other ways to vote,” he said.
The measure also would allow counties to begin preparing mail-in ballots up to three days before the election.
The Department of State and county officials had asked that pre-counting preparations be allowed to start sooner.
The amendment would require that the pre-counting activities are videotaped, Everett said.
The changes in the House legislation are similar to a proposal introduced in the state Senate by Republican leaders in that chamber last week. The Senate is in session next week.
Legal challenges
While the General Assembly debates the issue, both the state and federal courts could force election changes before the presidential election.
The Wolf administration asked the state Supreme Court to order counties to count ballots that arrive after Election Day. The governor has said that despite the legal move, he’d rather the change be included in legislation passed by the General Assembly.
It’s not the only lawsuit that has implications for the same controversy.
The campaign of President Donald Trump and other Republican-elected officials sued in federal court to bar the state from counting votes if the ballot isn’t enclosed in a secrecy envelope and ban the use of drop boxes to accept mail-in ballots.
A federal judge put a stay on that lawsuit while cases in state court proceed.
The state Supreme Court on Tuesday accepted its second mail-in ballot lawsuit, this one filed by state Democratic-elected officials who sued to get the state to allow drop boxes and count votes whether they are enclosed in a secrecy envelope or not.
The state Supreme Court had already accepted a lawsuit filed by the Pennsylvania Alliance of Retired Americans that is seeking to get the state to cover the cost of postage for mailed ballots, allow third parties to collect mailed ballots, and require the state to create clearer guidelines for verifying signatures.
Both of the lawsuits before the state Supreme Court also ask the justices to allow late-arriving mailed ballots to be counted.
Advocacy groups, including the Public Interest Law Center in Philadelphia, have filed to join as interveners on behalf of voters in the Democrats’ lawsuit.
Mimi McKenzie, legal director of the Public Interest Law Center said drop boxes and counting late-arriving ballots are important changes to ensure that voters have access to the opportunity to participate in the election.
Both issues loom larger due to the concerns about whether the postal service will be able to deliver mailed ballots on time, she said.
McKenzie said that even if the General Assembly and the governor reach a deal on election reforms, that doesn’t mean the legal challenges will end.
