EBENSBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvania counties can maintain the class codes currently in place after Gov. Tom Wolf signed House Bill 1591 into law on Oct. 1
The law delays any class changes that would have been spurred by the 2020 census until 2030. The bill helps counties such as Cambria, which lost population and would drop from fourth-class to fifth-class county status otherwise.
Cambria County's population fell from 143,679 in 2010 to 133,472 in 2020, a decline of 7.1%.
Cambria County Solicitor Bill Barbin said if Cambria were to move from fourth to fifth class, that would lead to combining the office of register of wills, the office of recorder of deeds, the office of clerk and the office of prothonotary into two offices.
The Tribune-Democrat previously reported that the office of register of wills and the office of recorder of deeds would be combined and the offices of clerk of courts and prothonotary would likely be merged.
“All of the work that would go into combining the offices would be a costly effort,” Barbin said, noting that he did not think it would be a move the commissioners would make.
He added that if the county were to drop lower than a fifth-class county, that could result in the loss of a judge.
Counties can voluntarily drop down in class but are not required to do so.
Somerset: sixth class
With a population just above 74,000, Somerset County has been classified for decades as a sixth-class county.
Somerset lost approximately 3,700 residents from 2010 to 2020.
The population range for counties classified sixth is 45,000 to 89,999.
Somerset County President Commissioner Gerald Walker said the county remains concerned that programs could be negatively impacted by population loss in other ways, as annual funding allocations for human services and other programs are tied directly to population figures.
“It's too soon to know how big of an issue that could be," Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes said. "We haven't drilled down into the numbers yet to see what the impact will be. But it just impacts so much, from a program standpoint."
Mental health support, roadway and school funding are on a long list of programs supported by allocations that are determined for communities through census figures.
'Hitting pause'
The board has been outspoken about their concerns regarding the U.S. Census Bureau's collection efforts under the Trump Administration for the 2020 nationwide count – particularly that fact the count ended early despite community concerns and COVID-19 related challenges.
Tokar-Ickes said the delay House Bill 1591 offers should be broadened into other areas – and that state officials should consider hitting "pause" on other 2020 census result-related decisions before allowing the once-a-decade head count's "questionable" results to negatively impact communities in other ways.
"Hitting pause is probably a great idea," she said. "And I'm sure a lot of school districts, which are also impacted, would probably feel the same way."
Cambria County President Commissioner Tom Chernisky said that he expects Cambria to maintain its current level.
“My opinion is that counties will not opt out of HB 1591,” he said. “I expect Cambria County to remain a fourth-class county.”
