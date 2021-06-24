Full hotels suggest Thunder in the Valley has returned strong after last year’s COVID-19 hiatus.
More than 30 miles from the heart of the rally in Johnstown, Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, in Somerset, is sold out, said Tom Lear, general manager.
“Occupancy has skyrocketed since vaccinations came out and people are getting more confident,” he said. “We are glad to see the return of Thunder – good times for everybody.”
In Ebensburg, the family-owned Fairview Bed and Breakfast, 1096 N. Center St., opened 10 years ago during Thunder in the Valley weekend, owner Rosemary Cramer said.
“Last year we missed it,” she said. “A lot of people were anxious to come back.
“Over the years, we’ve had guests come in from all over the country, from Texas with bikes in their trailers.”
The bed and breakfast’s 13 bedrooms are sold out this weekend.
“It will be the first time since the pandemic started that we are full,” she said.
Hotels pepper U.S. Business Route 220 in Bedford, and the Hampton Inn is fully booked this weekend, general manager Jodi Patel said.
Patel said Thunder in the Valley is not the first event to help fill the hotel’s 71 rooms recently. The hotel has been booked up regularly since May, she said.
“Every weekend, something is going on,” she said.
Annually, Thunder in the Valley has an economic impact of $20 million throughout the region, estimates the Greater Johnstown/Cambria County Convention & Visitors Bureau, which organizes the event.
That estimated impact includes not only hotels, but also the total economy of Cambria County and neighboring areas – from visitors’ spending to spending of workers who gain from employment during the rally, Executive Director Lisa Rager said.
Last year at this time, The Holiday Inn Johnstown-Downtown was reopening after three months of being closed because of the pandemic. Today, all 159 rooms in the hotel and all rooms at the Holiday Inn Express in Richland Township are sold out through the whole weekend, said Melissa Radovanic, director of marketing and community relations for Crown American Associates, which manages the hotels.
“Thunder in the Valley has always sold out our hotels,” she said.
While the rally has grown since its inception in 1998, the rallies of recent years have shown a demographic shift among bikers resulting in a noticeable drop in attendance for biker rallies in general, Rager said.
However, she anticipates this Thunder in the Valley weekend to bring a crowd that stands out among previous years.
“Because of the cancellation last year, everybody is super- excited to attend these events,” she said. “The weather forecast is beneficial, and I think you are going to see people are ready to go.”
The manager of Super 8 by Wyndham Johnstown at 627 Solomon Run Road said he’s seeing rooms fill up faster than previous years.
“Aside from a few cancellations, everything is sold out Friday and Saturday,” said manager V.J. Patel.
Patel said vendors who visit to sell products or services during the rally are key to filling hotel rooms as much as the vacationers.
He said he’s noticed a decline in vendors arriving at the hotel in past years.
“But this year it’s different, I think, because of the two-year spread,” Patel said. “It feels busier than previous years.”
