Employment opportunities are cooking up all across the region.
As summer temperatures have been on the rise, so are the number of available employment opportunities for cooks, wait staff and food-preparation workers.
Several local establishments are now seeking qualified candidates to fill these positions.
Crown American Associates, Red Lobster, Panera Bread, Sodexo Inc., Eat’n Park Hospitality Group/Parkhurst Dining, and Tap 814 are among the establishments seeking cooks and other workers.
“For us, with having the Holiday Inn as well as the conference center, our events could be as high as 800 people, so we have to have a decent amount of staff available to us,” said Melissa Radovanic, director of sales and marketing for Crown American Associates.
“This time of year, as summer unfortunately starts winding down, we start losing some of our summer help such as college students. So in the fall we need to ramp up because we still have the same amount of business, but less of those seasonal employees.”
Crown American Associates owns and operates Harrigan’s Cafe & Wine Deck, Holiday Inn Johnstown-Downtown and Holiday Inn Express in Richland township. Crown is also the management company behind the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center in downtown Johnstown.
The Johnstown-based entity is in need of about 12 individuals for its food and beverage department, Radovanic said. The company is also seeking to fill two management positions in the same field.
According to statistics provided by the U.S. Department of Labor, overall employment of food and beverage serving and related workers is projected to grow by 14% from 2016 to 2026, which is faster than the average for all occupations.
Combined food preparation and serving workers, which includes fast food, is expected to rise 17% through 2026 – creating nearly 580,000 jobs across the nation.
“Business doesn’t stop,” Radovanic said. “All year long, people eat dinner at Harrigan’s every night of the week, not just guests in the hotels, but locals. And then you take our banquet business – whether it’s a conference for a local business or it’s a wedding, prom or a class reunion – we need servers, cooks, dishwashers, bus people and everything that falls into that category.”
Stable workforce
Sodexo, which partners with the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown to meet the tastes and dining habits of its campus community, is also looking to fill a few part-time positions.
Jim Butler, general manager for Sodexo, said his team has been successful in finding local candidates for job openings, partly due to the available job benefits and accommodating scheduling the company offers.
“We offer a lot of different schedule opportunities – meaning that we have shifts available at a lot of different times of day and different days of the week,” Butler said. “We try very hard to provide a stable schedule so that once somebody is hired and we place them in a position, they largely work those hours almost every week that we are open.
“Once people are brought into a position they usually can count on the hours they’ve got, so they know what they are being hired for,” he said, “which in food service is rare.”
Sodexo provides facilities management and food services to schools, universities, hospitals, senior living communities and other venues.
“We’re an international company, so our employees enjoy many benefits that come from working for a larger enterprise,” Butler said. “We have access to many resources and career development and training opportunities and advancement opportunities.”
Butler said he has been very pleased with the company’s hires and looks forward to bringing on a few new employees.
“Right now, we are fortunate,” Butler said. “We’ve had some great retention, and to my knowledge we really only have a few part-time positions that we have to fill.
“We are fortunate in that our workforce is fairly stable, so when we fill the few part-time spots that we’ve got available, we’re going to be in pretty good shape.”
Help wanted
While the opportunity to enter the job market as a cook, wait staff or food preparation worker appears to have little to no entry barriers, Radovanic says her company often faces challenges when seeking qualified applicants for open positions.
“We do have challenges from time to time getting people,” Radovanic said. “So we’re basically always looking.”
Even with the occasional low number of qualified applicants, Radovanic remains optimistic that the right people will seize the opportunities within her company.
“We have a lot of variety,” Radovanic said. “One night you might be a line cook and you’re cooking two filets for someone having dinner at Harrigan’s, and the next night you might be working on the prep line for a 300-person wedding at the Holiday Inn or it could be a 500-person event at the conference center.
“So again, there’s a lot of variety for those positions because of the business that we do at the properties.”
Radovanic and Butler believe there are plenty of good opportunities in the area for those seeking employment, and that it just comes down to the individual.
“I think there are quite a few opportunities out there,” Butler said.
“When I’ve spoken to other people they tell me that they have positions that they are hoping to fill. They’re just looking for hard-working reliable people.”
Radovanic said: “I encourage people to keep looking, whether it’s on the internet or through CareerLink or simply the Help Wanted ads in The Tribune-Democrat.
“The jobs are out there, and we need people.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.