Mental-health caseworkers
Duties: Maintain confidentiality of records relating to clients’ treatment. Encourage clients to express their feelings and discuss what is happening in their lives, helping them to develop insight into themselves or their relationships. Collect information about clients through interviews, observation or tests. Prepare and maintain all required treatment records and reports. Guide clients in the development of skills or strategies for dealing with their problems.
Average starting salary: $39,950.
Training requirements:
• Psychology: Knowledge of human behavior and performance; individual differences in ability, personality and interests; learning and motivation; psychological research methods; and the assessment and treatment of behavioral and affective disorders.
• Therapy and counseling: Knowledge of principles, methods and procedures for diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of physical and mental dysfunctions and for career counseling and guidance.
• Customer and personal service: Knowledge of principles and processes for providing customer and personal services. This includes customer needs assessment, meeting quality standards for services and evaluation of customer satisfaction.
• Sociology and anthropology: Knowledge of group behavior and dynamics, societal trends and influences, human migrations, ethnicity, cultures and their history and origins.
• Self-control: Job requires maintaining composure, keeping emotions in check, controlling anger and avoiding aggressive behavior, even in very difficult situations.
Tools knowledge:
• Blood pressure cuff kits: Sphygmomanometers Electronic medical thermometers: Digital medical thermometers
• Analytical or scientific software: Statistical software, test interpretation software.
• Enterprise resource planning (ERP) software: Management information systems (MIS), Oracle PeopleSoft.
• Spreadsheet software: Microsoft Excel, spreadsheet software.
Number of openings this month: Several.
Educational requirements: Master’s degree.
Who’s hiring: Universal Community Behavioral Health and Magellan Health.
Direct support/peer specialists
Duties: Keep records or prepare reports for owner or management concerning visits with clients. Provide information or refer individuals to public or private agencies or community services for assistance. Visit individuals in homes or attend group meetings to provide information on agency services, requirements or procedures.
Interview individuals or family members to compile information on social, educational, criminal, institutional or drug history. Advise clients regarding food stamps, child care, food, money management, sanitation or housekeeping.
Average starting salary: $34,720.
Training requirements:
• Psychology: Knowledge of human behavior and performance; individual differences in ability, personality and interests; learning and motivation; psychological research methods; and the assessment and treatment of behavioral and affective disorders.
• Customer and personal service: Knowledge of principles and processes for providing customer and personal services.
This includes customer needs assessment, meeting quality standards for services and evaluation of customer satisfaction.
• Therapy and counseling: Knowledge of principles, methods and procedures for diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of physical and mental dysfunctions, and for career counseling and guidance.
• Active listening: Giving full attention to what other people are saying, taking time to understand the points being made, asking questions as appropriate and not interrupting at inappropriate times.
Tools knowledge:
• Data base user interface and query software: Database software, Microsoft Access.
• Special purpose telephones: Amplified telephones, hearing impaired telephones, multi-line telephone systems.
• Medical software: Electronic medical record (EMR) software, MEDITECH software, PointClickCare.
• Spreadsheet software: Microsoft Excel.
• Automobiles: Passenger vehicles.
Number of openings this month: Several.
Educational requirements: High school diploma/GED certification.
Who’s hiring: Alleghenies Unlimited Care Providers, Merakey, Sunset Support Services.
Behavioral specialists
Duties: Complete and maintain accurate records or reports regarding the patients’ histories and progress, services provided or other required information. Counsel clients or patients, individually or in group sessions, to assist in overcoming dependencies, adjusting to life or making changes. Interview clients, review records, and confer with other professionals to evaluate individuals’ mental and physical condition and to determine their suitability for participation in a specific program. Develop client treatment plans based on research, clinical experience and client histories. Review and evaluate clients’ progress in relation to measurable goals described in treatment and care plans.
Average starting salary: $39,950.
Training requirements:
• Psychology: Knowledge of human behavior and performance; individual differences in ability, personality and interests; learning and motivation; psychological research methods; and the assessment and treatment of behavioral and affective disorders.
• Customer and personal service: Knowledge of principles and processes for providing customer and personal services. This includes customer needs assessment, meeting quality standards for services, and evaluation of customer satisfaction.
• Therapy and counseling: Knowledge of principles, methods and procedures for diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of physical and mental dysfunctions and for career counseling and guidance.
• Sociology and anthropology: Knowledge of group behavior and dynamics, societal trends and influences, human migrations, ethnicity, cultures and their history and origins.
Tools knowledge:
• Alcohol analysers : Breathalyzers
• Data base user interface and query software: Database software, Economic Analysis Group (EAG) CaseTrack, Online informational database software.
• Electronic mail software: Email software, IBM Lotus Notes.
• Medical software: ACMS Casewatch Millenium, Addison Health Systems WritePad EMR Systems, Allscripts Canopy, Anasazi Software Assessment and Treatment Plan Systems, Athena Software Penelope Case Management.
• Spreadsheet software: Microsoft Excel; Spreadsheet software.
Number of openings this month: Several.
Educational requirements: Bachelor’s degree.
Who’s hiring: Pathways, Alternative Community Resource Program, Merakey.
Mental-health therapists
Duties: Maintain confidentiality of records relating to clients’ treatment. Encourage clients to express their feelings and discuss what is happening in their lives, helping them to develop insight into themselves or their relationships. Collect information about clients through interviews, observation or tests. Prepare and maintain all required treatment records and reports. Guide clients in the development of skills or strategies for dealing with their problems.
Average starting salary: $43,810.
Training requirements:
• Psychology: Knowledge of human behavior and performance; individual differences in ability, personality and interests; learning and motivation; psychological research methods; and the assessment and treatment of behavioral and affective disorders.
• Customer and personal service: Knowledge of principles and processes for providing customer and personal services. This includes customer needs assessment, meeting quality standards for services and evaluation of customer satisfaction.
• Therapy and counseling: Knowledge of principles, methods and procedures for diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of physical and mental dysfunctions, and for career counseling and guidance.
• Sociology and anthropology: Knowledge of group behavior and dynamics, societal trends and influences, human migrations, ethnicity, cultures and their history and origins.
• Social perceptiveness: Being aware of others’ reactions and understanding why they react as they do.
Tools knowledge:
• Blood pressure cuff kits: Sphygmomanometers.
• Computers: Desktop, personal and notebook computers.
• Electronic medical thermometers: Digital medical thermometers.
Number of openings this month: Several.
Educational requirements: Master’s degree.
Who’s hiring: Alternative Community Resource Program, Family Behavioral Resources.
