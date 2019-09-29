“Hot Jobs” is a monthly series in The Tribune-Democrat – produced in conjunction with PA CareerLink and Johnstown Area Regional Industries – that spotlights employment areas in the Cambria-Somerset region for those looking for work – including who’s hiring, job duties, training needs and potential salaries.
Emergency Medical Technician (EMT)
Duties:
• Administer first aid treatment or life support care to sick or injured persons in prehospital settings.
• Operate equipment, such as electrocardiograms (EKGs), external defibrillators, or bag valve mask resuscitators, in advanced life support environments.
• Perform emergency diagnostic and treatment procedures, such as stomach suction, airway management, or heart monitoring, during ambulance ride.
• Observe, record and report to physician the patient’s condition or injury, the treatment provided and reactions to drugs or treatment.
• Assess nature and extent of illness or injury to establish and prioritize medical procedures.
• Drive mobile intensive care unit to specified location, following instructions from emergency medical dispatcher.
Average starting salary: $24,880.
Training requirements:
• Critical thinking – Using logic and reasoning to identify the strengths and weaknesses of alternative solutions, conclusions or approaches to problems.
• Speaking – Talking to others to convey information effectively.
• Coordination – Adjusting actions in relation to others’ actions.
• Active listening – Giving full attention to what other people are saying, taking time to understand the points being made, asking questions as appropriate, and not interrupting at inappropriate times.
Tools knowledge:
• Emergency medical services suction units or accessories – Airway suction units, battery-powered portable suction units, fixed-suction equipment
• Emergency response litters or stretchers or accessories – Multi-level wheeled cots, stair chairs, stretchers
• Laryngoscopes or accessories – Curved adult blades, curved pediatric blades, laryngoscopes, straight adult blades, straight pediatric blades
• Medical oxygen masks or parts – Adult non-rebreather oxygen masks, child oxygen masks, infant oxygen masks
Educational requirements: High school diploma/GED certification.
Number of openings this month: Several.
Who’s hiring: Citizens’ Ambulance Service.
Paratransit drivers
Duties:
• Test vehicle equipment – such as lights, brakes, horns or windshield wipers – to ensure proper operation.
• Follow relevant safety regulations and state laws governing vehicle operation and ensure that passengers follow safety regulations.
• Notify dispatchers or company mechanics of vehicle problems.
• Drive taxicabs, limousines, company cars or privately-owned vehicles to transport passengers.
• Provide passengers with assistance entering and exiting vehicles and help them with any luggage.
• Complete accident reports when necessary.
Average starting salary: $28,650.
Training requirements:
• Transportation – Knowledge of principles and methods for moving people or goods by air, rail, sea or road, including the relative costs and benefits.
• Customer and personal service – Knowledge of principles and processes for providing customer and personal services.
This includes customer needs assessment, meeting quality standards for services and evaluation of customer satisfaction.
• Public safety and security – Knowledge of relevant equipment, policies, procedures and strategies to promote effective local, state or national security operations for the protection of people, data, property and institutions.
Tools knowledge:
• Alarm systems – Alarms
• Automobiles or cars – Taxicabs
• Distance meters – Taximeters
• Navigation – Global positioning system GPS receivers
Educational requirements: High school diploma/GED certification.
Number of openings this month: Several.
Who’s hiring: Alleghenies Unlimited Care Providers, PACE Healthcare Transportation, Health Ride Plus.
Emergency medical responder/ambulance drivers
Duties:
• Drive ambulances or assist ambulance drivers in transporting sick, injured, or convalescent persons.
• Remove and replace soiled linens or equipment to maintain sanitary conditions.
• Report facts concerning accidents or emergencies to hospital personnel or law enforcement officials.
• Place patients on stretchers and load stretchers into ambulances, usually with assistance from other attendants.
• Accompany and assist emergency medical technicians on calls.
• Replace supplies and disposable items on ambulances.
Average starting salary: $25,240.
Training requirements:
• Customer and personal service – Knowledge of principles and processes for providing customer and personal services.
This includes customer needs assessment, meeting quality standards for services, and evaluation of customer satisfaction.
• English language – Knowledge of the structure and content of the English language including the meaning and spelling of words, rules of composition and grammar.
• Public safety and security – Knowledge of relevant equipment, policies, procedures, and strategies to promote effective local, state, or national security operations for the protection of people, data, property and institutions.
Tools knowledge:
• Ambulances
• Blood pressure recording units
• Desktop computers
• Emergency response litters or stretchers or accessories – Patient stretchers
Educational requirements: High school diploma/GED certification.
Number of openings this month: Several.
Who’s hiring: Citizens’ Ambulance Service.
Emergency dispatchers
Duties:
• Question callers to determine their locations and the nature of their problems to determine type of response needed.
• Determine response requirements and relative priorities of situations, and dispatch units in accordance with established procedures.
• Record details of calls, dispatches and messages.
• Scan status charts and computer screens, and contact emergency response field units to determine emergency units available for dispatch.
• Receive incoming telephone or alarm system calls regarding emergency and nonemergency police and fire service, emergency ambulance service, information, and after-hours calls for departments within a region.
• Enter, update and retrieve information from teletype networks and computerized data systems regarding such things as wanted persons, stolen property, vehicle registration and stolen vehicles.
Average starting salary: $41,780.
Training requirements:
• Customer and personal service – Knowledge of principles and processes for providing customer and personal services.
This includes customer needs assessment, meeting quality standards for services, and evaluation of customer satisfaction.
• Public safety and security – Knowledge of relevant equipment, policies, procedures, and strategies to promote effective local, state or national security operations for the protection of people, data, property and institutions.
• Telecommunications – Knowledge of transmission, broadcasting, switching, control and operation of telecommunications systems.
• Clerical – Knowledge of administrative and clerical procedures and systems such as word processing, managing files and records, stenography and transcription, designing forms, and other office procedures and terminology.
Tools knowledge:
• Automatic call distributor ACD – Automatic call distributing ACD consoles
• Conversation recording units – Digital recording equipment
• Desktop computers
• Intercom systems
Educational requirements: High school diploma/GED certification.
Number of openings this month: Several.
Who’s hiring: UPMC.
Billing
Duties:
• Verify accuracy of billing data and revise any errors.
• Prepare itemized statements, bills, or invoices and record amounts due for items purchased or services rendered.
Perform bookkeeping work, including posting data or keeping other records concerning costs of goods or services or the shipment of goods.
• Operate typing, adding, calculating or billing machines.
• Answer mail or telephone inquiries regarding rates, routing or procedures.
• Resolve discrepancies in accounting records.
Average starting salary: $34,140.
Training requirements:
• Clerical – Knowledge of administrative and clerical procedures and systems such as word processing, managing files and records, stenography and transcription, designing forms, and other office procedures and terminology.
• English language – Knowledge of the structure and content of the English language including the meaning and spelling of words, rules of composition and grammar.
Tools knowledge:
• Accounting machines – Billing machines and bookkeeping machines
• Desktop calculator – 10-key calculators
• Desktop computers
• Laser fax machine
Educational requirements: High school diploma/GED certification, billing and coding course or associate’s degree for medical assistant.
Number of openings this month: Several.
Who’s hiring: Senior LIFE and Conemaugh Health Systems.
- Source: JARI
