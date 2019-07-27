“Hot Jobs” is a monthly series in The Tribune-Democrat – produced in conjunction with PA CareerLink and Johnstown Area Regional Industries – that spotlights employment areas in the Cambria-Somerset region for those looking for work – including who’s hiring, job duties, training needs and potential salaries.
• Next month: Mental health (therapists, behavioral specialists, direct support/peer specialists and caseworkers).
• For additional career opportunities, contact JARI at 814-262-8366 or PA CareerLink Cambria County 814-534-2500.
Cooks, food preparation workers and wait staff
Duties:
• Inspect and clean food preparation areas, such as equipment and work surfaces, or serving areas to ensure safe and sanitary food-handling practices.
• Ensure freshness of food and ingredients by checking for quality, keeping track of old and new items, and rotating stock.
• Ensure food is stored and cooked at correct temperature by regulating temperature of ovens, broilers, grills and roasters.
• Season and cook food according to recipes or personal judgment and experience.
• Turn or stir foods to ensure even cooking.
• Observe and test foods to determine if they have been cooked sufficiently, using methods such as tasting, smelling, or piercing them with utensils.
• Portion, arrange and garnish food, and serve food to waiters or patrons.
Average starting salary: $21,140.
Training requirements:
• Food production – knowledge of techniques and equipment for planting, growing and harvesting food products (both plant and animal) for consumption, including storage/handling techniques.
• Customer and personal service – knowledge of principles and processes for providing customer and personal services. This includes customer needs assessment, meeting quality standards for services and evaluation of customer satisfaction.
• English language – knowledge of the structure and content of the English language including the meaning and spelling of words, rules of composition and grammar.
Tools knowledge:
• Commercial-use blenders – blenders. Commercial-use broilers – charbroilers. Commercial-use cutlery – boning knives, chefs’ knives and paring knives. Commercial-use ovens – conveyor ovens, rotating rack ovens and salamander ovens. Domestic knives – cimeter knives, filet knives and utility cutlery.
Educational requirements: High school diploma/GED certification.
Number of openings this month: Varies with each organization.
Who’s hiring: Crown American Hotels, Red Lobster, Panera Bread, Tap 814, Eat’n Park Hospitality Group/Parkhurst Dining, Sodexo Dining Services.
