“Hot Jobs” is a monthly series in The Tribune-Democrat – produced in conjunction with PA Career-Link and Johnstown Area Regional Industries – that spotlights employment areas in the Cambria-Somerset region for those looking for work – including who’s hiring, job duties, training needs and potential salaries.
• For additional career opportunities, contact JARI at 814-262-8366 or PA CareerLink Cambria County 814-534-2500.
Construction equipment operators
Duties:
• Learn and follow safety regulations.
• Take actions to avoid potential hazards or obstructions, such as utility lines, other equipment, other workers or falling objects.
• Locate underground services, such as pipes or wires, prior to beginning work.
• Monitor operations to ensure that health and safety standards are met.
• Adjust handwheels and depress pedals to control attachments, such as blades, buckets, scrapers or swing booms.
• Start engines, move throttles, switches or levers or depress pedals to operate machines, such as bulldozers, trench excavators, road graders or backhoes.
Average starting salary: $36,040.
Training requirements:
• Building and construction: Knowledge of materials, methods and the tools involved in the construction or repair of houses, buildings or other structures, such as highways and roads.
• Mechanical: Knowledge of machines and tools, including their designs, uses, repair and maintenance.
Tools knowledge:
• Dump trucks: Belly dumpers, heavy dump trucks, single axle dump trucks and tandem axle dump trucks.
• Loaders: End loaders, front end loaders and tracked loaders.
• Graders: Motor graders and tilt graders.
• Hoists: Silent hoists and tugger hoists.
• Power saws: Chain saws, circular saws and concrete saws.
Educational requirements: High school diploma/GED and less than one year of technology school.
Number of openings this month: Several.
Who’s hiring: W.C. McQuaide Inc., PennDOT.
Construction carpenters
Duties:
• Follow established safety rules and regulations and maintain a safe and clean environment.
• Study specifications in blueprints, sketches or building plans to prepare project layout and determine dimensions and materials required.
• Measure and mark cutting lines on materials, using a ruler, pencil, chalk and marking gauge.
• Shape or cut materials to specified measurements, using hand tools, machines or power saws.
• Install structures or fixtures, such as windows, frames, floorings, trim, or hardware, using carpenters’ hand or power tools.
• Verify trueness of structure, using plumb bob and level.
Average starting salary: $32,730.
Training requirements:
• Building and construction: Knowledge of materials, methods, and the tools involved in the construction or repair of houses, buildings, or other structures such as highways and roads.
• Mathematics: Knowledge of arithmetic, algebra, geometry, calculus, statistics and their applications.
• English language: Knowledge of the structure and content of the English language including the meaning and spelling of words, rules of composition and grammar.
• Mechanical: Knowledge of machines and tools, including their designs, uses, repair and maintenance.
• Design: Knowledge of design techniques, tools, and principles involved in production of precision technical plans, blueprints, drawings and models.
Tools knowledge:
• Ladders: Extension ladders, fold-up ladders, and nonconducting ladders.
• Levels: A-frame levels, bubble levels, bullseye levels,
calibrating electronic levels and carpenters’ levels.
• Power routers: Plunge routers, portable routers, power routers and trim routers.
• Power saws: Band saws, beam saws, circular saws and radial arm saws.
• Squares: Combination squares, framing squares and layout bars.
Educational requirements: High school diploma/GED and technology center program.
Number of openings this month: Several.
Who’s hiring: Everything Ice, Clearwater Construction.
Construction masons
Duties:
• Check the forms that hold the concrete to see that they are properly constructed.
• Set the forms that hold concrete to the desired pitch and depth and align them.
• Spread, level and smooth concrete, using rake, shovel, hand or power trowel, hand or power screed and float.
• Monitor how the wind, heat or cold affect the curing of the concrete throughout the entire process.
• Mold expansion joints and edges, using edging tools, jointers and straightedge.
• Signal truck driver to position truck to facilitate pouring concrete, and move chute to direct concrete on forms.
Average starting salary: $40,530.
Training requirements:
• English language: Knowledge of the structure and content of the English language including the meaning and spelling of words, rules of composition and grammar.
• Building and construction: Knowledge of materials, methods, and the tools involved in the construction or repair of houses, buildings, or other structures such as highways and roads.
Tools knowledge:
• Batching plants or feeders: Center discharge floor hoppers, collection hoppers, combo buckets, general purpose concrete buckets and lightweight laydown buckets
• Concrete spreaders: Double-beam screeders, finishing screeders, roller tube finishers, screeds and truss screeds.
• Floats: Aluminum floats, channel floats, concrete floats, concrete spreaders and magnesium channel bull floats.
• Power saws: Chain saws, concrete saws, crack saws, diesel concrete saws and gas concrete saws.
• Trowels: Brick jointers, brick trowels, cement trowels, drain spades and fresno trowels.
Educational requirements: High school diploma/GED.
Number of openings this month: Several.
Who’s hiring: CMI Management Inc.
Construction laborers
Duties:
• Control traffic passing near, in, or around work zones.
• Clean or prepare construction sites to eliminate possible hazards.
• Signal equipment operators to facilitate alignment, movement or adjustment of machinery, equipment or materials.
• Read plans, instructions or specifications to determine work activities.
• Load, unload or identify building materials, machinery or tools, distributing them to the appropriate locations, according to project plans or specifications.
• Measure, mark or record openings or distances to layout areas where construction work will be performed.
Average starting salary: $29,690.
Training requirements:
• Building and construction: Knowledge of materials, methods and the tools involved in the construction or repair of houses, buildings, or other structures such as highways and roads.
• Mechanical: Knowledge of machines and tools, including their designs, uses, repair and maintenance.
• Administration and management: Knowledge of business and management principles involved in strategic planning, resource allocation, human resources modeling, leadership technique, production methods and coordination of people and resources.
Tools knowledge:
• Torches: Liquid propane torches and oxygen/acetylene torches.
• Forklifts: Masonry forklifts and rough terrain forklifts.
• Levels : Carpenters’ levels, laser levels, spirit levels and water levels.
• Manlift or personnel lift: Bosun chairs, manlifts, swing chairs and swing stages.
• Power saws: Asphalt saws, chain saws, circular saws, concrete saws and cutoff saws.
Educational requirements: High school diploma/GED.
Number of openings this month: Several.
Who’s hiring: Parkside Utility Construction, J.P Held Excavating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.