HARRISBURG – A day after Gov. Tom Wolf ordered three weeks of tightened restrictions to help slow the spread of COVID-19, hospital officials said they still fear what will come in the next few weeks.
Even with the imminent approval of the first vaccine providing some potential for relief, hospital officials termed the ongoing surge as “staggering” and “unnerving.”
“The next few weeks are critical for our hospitals,” said Andy Carter, president and CEO of the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania.
There are 5,877 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,218 patients are in the intensive care unit. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
Thirty counties reported having three or fewer intensive care beds available on Friday, according to the Department of Health. That included: Cambria County, which reported three available ICU beds; Union County, two; and Lawrence and Crawford County, with one, each.
With the increased number of people hospitalized, Wolf has barred indoor dining, closed gyms and casinos, ordered retail businesses to operate at 50% capacity, limited indoor gatherings to no more than 10 people and outdoor gatherings to no more than 50 people, and canceled school sports for the next three weeks. Professional and collegiate sports are allowed to continue without spectators.
While those measures prompted immediate pushback, Wolf was joined by hospital officials who endorsed the measures.
On Friday, Carter said there is unanimous support among hospital leaders for many of the measures taken by the Wolf administration, including the requirements for mask-wearing, limiting gatherings and travel and urging people to wash their hands frequently and getting their flu vaccines.
“Beyond that, there’s a range of views on the thresholds and the timing of additional mitigation efforts,” he said.
Carter was joined on a press call with reporters on Friday with officials from a hospital system in southeastern Pennsylvania and another in southwestern Pennsylvania.
“In the beginning of October, we had less than 20 patients with COVID,” said Barbara Wadsworth, chief operating officer and chief nursing officer at Main Line Health, a five-hospital system in southeastern Pennsylvania. The number of COVID patients at Main Line hospitals stood at 212 Friday morning, she said.
Wadsworth said that while many of the patients they are seeing now aren’t as seriously ill as they were during the initial spring surge of cases, the increase has been dramatic and she’s not certain when it will end.
“The number is pretty staggering when you think about going from 20 to 212,” Wadsworth said. “That number continues to rise and I don’t think it’s going to plateau just yet.”
The number of COVID patients at the Butler Health System has increased “four-fold” since October, said Dr. David Rottinghaus, chief medical officer of Butler Health System, which includes hospitals in Butler and Clarion in western Pennsylvania.
“We’re on a trajectory that I hope we hit the peak very soon,” Rottinghaus said. “It’s unnerving to watch those numbers go up every day.”
Carter said hospitals across the state are in similar situations. Hospitals have been working together to improve care and planning for COVID patients. Individually, hospitals have been doing things such as postponing some elective surgeries and making adjustments to free up beds inside their facilities.
Wadsworth said that postponing elective surgeries helps not only free up beds, but it also allows the hospitals to shift staff who would have been dealing with those patients to help care for COVID patients.
