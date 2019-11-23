Area hospitals showed improvement while receiving mixed results on two performance reports released this month.
Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Indiana Regional Medical Center, UPMC Altoona and UPMC Bedford all received A grades in the Leapfrog Group’s latest Hospital Safety Grade report. Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber and UPMC Somerset got B’s.
Ironically, the four hospitals with A’s each had at least one higher-than-expected mortality rating, while the B hospitals came out without any black marks in the annual Pennsylvania Cost Containment Council Hospital Performance Report.
Although the two reports come out within days of each other and use some of the same publicly reported data, they don’t, necessarily cover the same time period.
In a statement sent to The Tribune-Democrat, Conemaugh leaders say the reports help the hospital identify areas of improvement.
“Patient safety and quality care are the top priority at Conemaugh Health System, and we routinely and voluntarily share our data with third parties to measure our quality outcomes,” the statement said. “We’ve just earned the LeapFrog Grade A-rating for patient safety for the fifth time in a row.”
The PHC4 report showed Memorial had high mortality rates in four of 17 common medical conditions and surgical procedures covered by the agency. They were colorectal procedures, heart failure, respiratory failure and sepsis, which is a bloodstream infection.
Last year, Memorial was hit with 13 high mortality ratings despite getting an A from Leapfrog. The hospital said the PHC4 black marks largely were related to the way Conemaugh was reporting conditions for the very ill patients. The severity was not reflected in the PHC4’s risk-adjusted calculations.
Conemaugh leaders say they are pleased with the improvement.
“But we are never satisfied until we are consistently exceeding our quality standards and our patients’ expectations for care,” the statement said. “We still have areas for improvement, and we have action plans in place to make continuous progress toward our mission of making communities healthier.”
The hospital listed a several projects launched to improve care and safety. They include:
• Educating staff and visitors about signs and symptoms of sepsis to begin treatment earlier.
• New protocols for stroke diagnosis and treatment.
• A respiratory program for pulmonary care after anesthesia to prevent pneumonia.
• More education on end-of-life medical care, helping families understand the benefits of palliative care and hospice.
• A hospitalist program at Conemaugh Miners Medical Center.
A Leapfrog A grade for UPMC Altoona was followed by two high-mortality black marks for aspiration pneumonia and sepsis on the PHC4 report..
It was the third consecutive Leapfrog A-rating for both UPMC Altoona and UPMC Bedford. Bedford received a high-mortality mark for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD.
UPMC Somerset’s B-rating was up from a C in the spring and a D last year. The Leapfrog grades are given every six months.
“UPMC Altoona and UPMC Bedford earned A ratings from Leapfrog Group’s Hospital Safety Grades for the third consecutive period,” UPMC said in a statement. “We are very proud of this achievement, representing the nation’s top distinction for patient safety.
“Leapfrog grades and the PHC4 report look at different data sets over different periods of time. We are always committed to continual improvement led by highly engaged and talented medical staff and essential support services teams. Providing the safest, highest quality care is at the core of all we do at UPMC.”
