A Somerset hospital heart attack patient was airlifted to UPMC Shadyside for emergency catheterization last year because the on-call cardiologist failed to report to the hospital.
Windber’s hospital was hit with an “immediate jeopardy” warning after inspectors learned that an orthopedic surgery patient under sedation and local anesthesia was not being monitored when the patient “coded” – needing to be resuscitated – before surgery.
Those are two of the most serious findings from 32 months of Pennsylvania Department of Health hospital inspections reviewed by The Tribune-Democrat.
A Health Department inspection slamming Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center’s staffing issues brought attention to the state’s facility inspection program.
Reviewing reports back to January 2017 showed Memorial is not the only area hospital that has been ordered by the state to take corrective action. In Cambria, Somerset, Blair and Indiana counties, only Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center escaped deficiencies during the past 32 months.
A Health Department spokeswoman said the inspections are vital to ensuring health facilities follow the rule of law.
“When there is a deficiency found, we want to make sure that is corrected,” spokeswoman April Hutcheson said. “We implement a plan of correction.”
Inspectors return for random visits to check on corrective action, she added.
The corrective action plans are included in the report – along with followups – and then posted to the department’s website 41 days after the review is completed.
Hutcheson stressed that the inspection reports are only one tool in selecting a health care facility.
“Everyone has to make their own personal decisions in terms of health care,” she said.
“Part of that is consulting with your physician about the hospitals where they are on staff.”
‘Quality and safety’
A spokeswoman for Hospital and Healthsystems Association of Pennsylvania said health care providers work with regulators and others to improve quality care.
“Pennsylvania’s hospitals constantly are striving to provide patients with safe, high-quality care, and undertake individual and collaborative efforts to improve quality and safety, through a variety of evidence-based initiatives,” spokeswoman Rachel Moore said in an email.
“Hospitals are subject to rigorous review and oversight by regulatory agencies, including the state Department of Health. If an issue occurs, hospitals work in partnership with regulators to form a plan of action that includes corrective measures to address the issue and ensure that they can maintain a high quality of patient care.”
Moore also stressed that people should be in communication with their doctors when selecting facilities.
“Before making any health care decision, consumers should talk with their health care providers to ensure that they are getting the most up-to-date information about their plan of care and the places where they receive it,” she wrote.
Here is a list of the hospitals reviewed with the number of reports citing deficiencies. In some cases, the report noted the hospital was out of compliance in more than one area for the same incident.
• UPMC Altoona: 8 reports.
• Conemaugh Memorial: 8 reports.
• Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber: 4 reports.
• UPMC Somerset: 3 reports.
• Conemaugh Miners: 1 report.
• Indiana Regional Medical Center: 1 report.
‘Standards and regulations’
Each hospital provided a statement in response to The Tribune-Democrat’s request for interviews to discuss the challenges with meeting regulations.
“Providing the safest, highest quality care is at the core of all we do at UPMC,” the statement provided for UPMC Somerset and UPMC Altoona said. “Hospital quality incidents – while uncommon – are thoroughly investigated by internal UPMC experts and the responsible public authorities.”
UPMC was specifically asked about the Somerset cardiology deficiency and a UPMC Altoona deficiency for failing to complete sexual assault exams on some juveniles with signs of trauma.
“In the cases that you cite, we have followed established protocols to develop detailed plans of correction that have been accepted by the Department of Health,” UPMC responded.
“Through all such incidents, our goal is continual improvement to ensure the best care for patients.”
The newspaper’s request asked Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber to include a response to the anesthesia deficiency that led the “immediate jeopardy” warning.
“The standards and regulations set forth by such agencies are extremely stringent and every hospital is required to maintain these standards and ensure patient safety,” the Windber hospital responded.
“If a standard is not met, we immediately put a plan of correction into action. A follow-up survey is then conducted to ensure that we remain in full compliance with the standards.
“CSSMCW uses this as an opportunity to improve operations to provide safe, patient-centered care. Additionally, we have an internal patient safety committee made up of community representatives and hospital healthcare professionals who focus on initiatives that go beyond regulatory requirements.”
‘Constantly changing’
Indiana Regional Medical Center’s only deficiency involved an intravenous line being placed in a patient’s arm that had some existing damage.
The hospital wrote, “It’s an ongoing challenge to stay in compliance with the large number of regulations that are constantly changing. Patient safety is our top priority.
“As a community hospital that is locally governed, IRMC works each day to provide safe, high quality patient care.”
Conemaugh Memorial provided the most detailed response.
“High quality care and patient safety are our top priorities at Conemaugh Health System,” the statement said.
“We stand behind the quality and safety of our hospitals, and we are proud of the employees working within our health system.
“Healthcare is a complex, highly regulated, and transparent industry with oversight by a range of regulatory agencies, from the (Department of Health) to (Occupational Safety and Health Administration).
“We regularly undergo rigorous and thorough audits and reviews by third parties such as the Department of Health and The Joint Commission, and strive to not only maintain, but exceed, hospital safety and quality standards.
“If issues arise, we take swift action to ensure continued compliance. Those corrective action plans are visible to our leaders and employees, monitored regularly by third parties and the plans speak for themselves.
“Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center is a larger, more complex, and higher acuity facility than any other hospital in the region, and scale should be reflected in any attempt at drawing comparisons between facilities.”
