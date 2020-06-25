EBENSBURG – A new group in Ebensburg is meant to provide space for people with differing religious perspectives to find common ground, according to one of the organizers of its first-ever event.
That event, a “discussion about the value of hospitality,” will be hosted by the Ebensburg Interfaith Alliance from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday outdoors at a Lake Rowena pavilion, said the organizer, Art Remillard.
Members of the public are invited to attend and asked to bring their own chairs.
“What we’re trying to do,” Remillard said, “is to get people who orient around religion differently to identify shared values and then, after identifying those values, think about ways in which we can rally around those values to commit to projects that serve the common good … and really add value in our community.
“The premise is that churches and religious organizations have a lot of social capital – that is to say, people who have a sense of moral responsibility to their community – and the aim of the Ebensburg Interfaith Alliance is to get those people talking to each other. At the end of the day, right now, I think we’re having a lot of conversations about what divides us. … What we seek to do is say, ‘What do we have in common?’ ”
Remillard said that a discussion about hospitality, the theme of Sunday’s event, is “a good way to start a conversation about how we encounter each other, how we learn from each other and how our differences can help us understand who we are and what makes us unique.” Two Ebensburg churches, First United Church of Christ and Lakeside Community Church of the Nazarene, are involved in promoting the event, he said.
“We want to make sure that people who don’t identify with a particular faith community are welcome to attend, too,” he added.
“ ‘Interfaith’ certainly does focus on people with religious commitments, but people who don’t have religious commitments still have a worldview that thinks carefully about moral issues, and we want them to be present. We want to hear what their spiritual worldview, whatever that might or might not be, has to say about a shared value like hospitality.”
