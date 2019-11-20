Like many households, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center is pressing to wrap up outdoor work before the busy holiday season and winter weather.
Those traveling near the 8th Ward campus may notice some equipment and changes next week as several projects ramp up during the week of Nov. 24-30.
None of the work will have an impact on patient care, the hospital said in a press release.
Work includes power washing several buildings along Franklin and Osborne streets, replacing air handlers on the building roof and work on the helipad.
Trauma patients will continue to be transported to Memorial’s Level 1 Regional Resource Trauma Center for treatment by the hospital’s trauma team. The helicopter landing pad will temporarily relocate to a parking lot off of Osborne Street above the emergency entrance.
During next week’s work, cranes and other equipment will be operating in the area.
Those traveling through the campus should use extra caution, the hospital urges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.