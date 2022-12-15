WINDBER – A Johnstown man faces drug charges after admitting that he snorted heroin and was in possession of illegal drugs while he was a patient at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber, authorities allege.
Windber police charged Jason James Ressler, 31, of the 200 block of D Street, with multiple drug charges, stemming from the incident.
According to a complaint affidavit, police were called to the hospital on Oct. 24 for a suspected drug overdose. Hospital staff allegedky used Narcan to revive Ressler. A nurse told police that Ressler became unresponsive after a friend left his room.
Police said they seized a backpack and zipper bag, and found a drug pipe, two yellow stamp bags labeled “Raw Purple,” a plastic straw, syringes, a spoon with burnt residue, marijuana and about nine grams of methamphetamine. Ressler admitted to snorting heroin, the affidavit said.
Ressler will answer the charges on Dec. 28 before District Judge William Seger, of Windber.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.