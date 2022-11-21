A brand new facility for orthopedic outpatient services and sports medicine has opened in Richland Township through a joint venture of Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber and Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Orthopedics at Richland, 374 Theatre Drive, is a new base for Chan Soon-Shiong's walk-in orthopedic clinic which outgrew its previous location because of demand.
The new facility also provides new offices for orthopedic surgeons Dr. Brandon Trale and Dr. David Bizousky as well as podiatrist Dr. Howard Miller.
Orthopedics at Richland also provides a sports medicine facility filled with top of the line equipment and expert staff who are trained to help build individuals' tactical strength and conditioning for sports and physical job specific skills.
Chan Soon-Shiong President and CEO Tom Kurtz cut the ribbon to the facility on Monday.
Indiana Regional Medical Center and Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center have been providing services together since 2017, Kurtz said.
"This truly represents more than just a facility," he said. "What we are celebrating is two strong, independent community hospitals coming together and seeing the value of coming together rather than competing."
Indiana Regional Medical Center President and CEO Steve Wolfe said he was proud to see the project between the two organizations come to fruition.
"By combining the strengths of both IRMC and Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center, we are confident that we will be able to provide the communities we serve with patient-centered, coordinated, and compassionate care," he said.
