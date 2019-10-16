An Ebensburg man will stand trial, accused of assaulting hospital security officers and sending one to the emergency room, authorities said.
Wayne A. Lewis, 19, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown.
According to a criminal complaint, city police said two security officers were in another patient's room on the seventh floor of Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center's Good Samaritan building on Sept. 21 when Lewis entered the patient's room.
Lewis, who also was a patient, reportedly said, "What do I have to do to go to jail?"
Both officers said, "Do not do anything," according to the complaint.
Lewis then allegedly punched one officer in the jaw. The officer was sent to the emergency room for treatment, the complaint said.
The second officer suffered scratches to his arm.
Police charged Lewis with two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of simple assault and harassment.
Lewis is being held in Cambria County Prison on $30,000 percentage bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.