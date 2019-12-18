College students planning to become doctors have the opportunity to shadow physicians during Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center’s 10-week Mentoring in Medicine program.
Applications are now being accepted for the program, which is now in its 17th year and has provided opportunities for more than 160 pre-med students.
It gives future doctors a real-life look at specialties that include radiology, obstetrics, orthopedics and emergency/ trauma. Participants can select one department to shadow for two of the 10 weeks. Pathology, oncology and neurosurgery are some top choices.
Dr. Alex Pozun, is the new program coordinator and a former participant.
“The Mentoring in Medicine program allowed me to experience many of the medical specialities as a pre-med student,” said Pozun. “The program further inspired me to pursue a career in medicine.”
It is open to area college juniors and seniors with a focus in pre-med and first-year medical students.
Applications and information is available by contacting Pozun at mentoringinmedicine@outlook.com. Deadline is Feb. 14.
