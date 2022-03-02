EBENSBURG, Pa. – Two years after filming and production began, a film created by a Nicktown native and filmed in Ebensburg is available for purchase.
Los Angeles resident Christopher Cramer said that he began work on his second full-length feature, “The Seance,” in 2019.
The movie, which he describes as a horror comedy film, focuses on two protagonists – one who is a true believer, holding seances for years because he’s convinced his house is haunted, and the other who is a skeptic trying to prove that the practice is a hoax.
“Whenever we started writing it, I immediately started thought that this was something that I could shoot back in Pennsylvania because I had just some access to some people back here that wanted to work on some stuff, and I felt the aesthetic fit, and I was able to get locations and stuff from my family and from those I knew in the neighborhood,” he said.
Filming began at The Fairview Bed and Breakfast in November 2019.
Cramer said that the production incorporated both local and professional union talent.
“We had a really good mixture of crew with locals that came out to work on it both in front of and behind the camera,” he said.
“Three people locally were working in the production team full-time for us, and then we even had a couple of on-camera talent come out and do day player roles, which was really cool, so it was a good mix of local and pro and union talent, but still a very independent production.”
Cramer said that he is currently working on six more films – two of which he intends to film back in Pennsylvania to continue to incorporate local talent.
The film is being distributed by Gravitas Ventures and is available for purchase on Amazon and most video on demand platforms. Cramer said that deals are currently in the works to bring the movie to streaming platforms.
