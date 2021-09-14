JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A candlelight vigil Wednesday evening in Johnstown’s Hornerstown section will honor those whose lives were lost due to poverty and lack of access to health care, organizers said.
The program at 6 p.m. at Hornerstown Community Garden, 535 Wood St., is part of a week-long national push by the Nonviolent Medicaid Army demanding an expansion of health care for the poor. The Hornerstown event is led by the Johnstown Healthcare Rights Committee of Put People First PA.
“We will be sharing memories of people we have lost, personally, and speaking about Johnstown and health care here,” organizer Madeline Burrows said.
The Put People First PA chapter was organized in 2015. In the past year, the group has held several events, including food distributions at the Hornerstown garden.
“We helped people sign up for Medicaid and food stamps,” Burrows said.
Although many people think health care is available for everyone, Burrows said, there are many who slip through the cracks because they can’t get medical assistance and can’t afford insurance.
On Sunday, the Altoona Healthcare Rights Committee will hold a health fair from 1 to 4 p.m. at Heritage Plaza, 1401 11th Ave., Altoona. The program will include resources on healthy eating options, wound care tips, mental health resources, free haircuts and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.