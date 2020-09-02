A 7.5-acre disused industrial tract in Johnstown’s Hornerstown section has officially been donated to the adjacent Sandyvale Memorial Gardens & Conservancy for redevelopment.
Greg Glosser, president of local steel company M. Glosser & Sons Inc., is donating the former scrapyard in order to honor the memory of his parents. It’s slated to be incorporated into the existing Sandyvale Memorial Gardens, 80 Hickory St., as “The Daniel and Marcia Glosser Memorial Gardens at Sandyvale.”
Glosser and William Horner, president of Sandyvale Memorial Gardens & Conservancy, signed a charitable donation agreement on Aug. 19 and unveiled a new sign on the gate to the entrance of the tract. The donation expands Sandyvale’s footprint to approximately 18 acres of property along the Stonycreek River.
“I am eager to repurpose this property for the benefit of the Hornerstown community and all of Johnstown,” Glosser said in a press release.
The property is irregularly shaped and situated just south of the existing Sandyvale Memorial Gardens. Its boundaries include the Jim Mayer Riverswalk Trail, the Stonycreek River, Horner Street, Messenger Street and several sets of railroad tracks.
Plans for the future memorial gardens include entrances from the Mayer trail, shade trees, meadows planted with flowers and an outdoor classroom to accommodate field trips and seminars. Designs for the project are being finalized, but soil remediation must be completed before construction can begin, according to Horner.
A memorial tree campaign is under way to raise funds for the project. Anyone interested in designating a tree in the memorial gardens in memory of a loved one can contact Sandyvale at 814-266-7891 to make arrangements.
More information on the project is available online at GlosserMemorialPark.org.
