JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown man faces federal charges after being accused of selling 100 grams of the powerful narcotic fentanyl on June 22 inside his home in the city’s Hornerstown section.
Gregory Brown, of Wood Street, is accused of distributing 40 grams or more of a substance containing fentanyl, as well as a separate bag containing methamphetamine, to a confidential informant, Special Agent Ryan Palso of the Drug Enforcement Agency wrote in a complaint filed Wednesday.
Listed as 100 grams, the total weight of the fentanyl substance is the equivalent of about 31/2 ounces.
Palso said he began investigating Brown after receiving “extensive details” about the man’s involvement in selling large quantities of fentanyl in the Western District of Pennsylvania, which includes Cambria County.
A confidential source cooperating with the Butler County Drug Task Force for leniency on pending charges worked with investigators to arrange a deal with Brown, he said. The informant took $3,500 in cash to complete the deal, which investigators said occurred inside Brown’s Wood Street residence.
Afterward, the confidential source returned to investigators and handed over three bags, two containing fentanyl and another that tested positive for meth, Palso wrote in the complaint.
“After the controlled purchase, DEA surveilled Brown leaving the residence,” he wrote.
An attorney was not listed for Brown, who is confined at Cambria County Prison.
A conviction of distributing more than 40 grams of fentanyl can lead to a sentence of five years or more in prison, guidelines show.
