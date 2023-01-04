JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown man faces a felony strangulation charge after a domestic dispute at his home.
A woman told police Frederick J. Sechrengost, 55, assaulted her and tried to choke her Saturday at a residence on Wood Street. She was treated at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, the criminal complaint said.
Sechrengost was arraigned Saturday by District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi on charges of strangulation, simple assault and reckless endangerment. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 12 before District Judge Rick Varner.
