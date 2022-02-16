Police seek tips

Johnstown police are hoping the public can help them piece together what happened before the shooting that killed Terrell Green.

Anyone with information can call the Cambria County non-emergency number, 814-472-2100.

There are several ways to contact Johnstown police anonymously:

• Send a text that begins with the letters "JPD" to 847411. The Tip411 program then forwards it anonymously to police.

• Send tips by web through cityofjohnstownpa.net/police.

• Use the Tip411 mobile app, which is downloadable through Google Play or the Apple Store.