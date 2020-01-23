A Hornerstown duplex is a “total loss” after firefighters had to battle flames there for a second time in eight hours, Johnstown fire officials said.
Fire crews originally battled a Wood Street fire that originated in an enclosed attic area Wednesday night. Despite checks on the residence afterward, a city salt truck spotted the home smoldering again shortly after 4 a.m., fire Chief Bob Statler said.
“Once the flames got some air, it took off,” he said, saying the fire tore through the home.
Statler said due to major roof and water damage, the structure will need demolished.
He said he’s spoken with the property’s owner about the property’s condition and said city codes officials will work with the man to navigate the process.
Electrical issues were blamed for the fire.
Roseanna Card, one of the property’s tenants, told The Tribune-Democrat on Wednesday that there were electrical issues in the home a month ago. An outlet in the house caught fire and her daughter extinguished it with water.
Statler said efforts were underway Thursday to ensure accommodations were in place for both of the duplex’s tenants.
