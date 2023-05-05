JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The newly expanded Horizons Personal Care at The Villa will hold an open house on May 19 at the 1451 Frankstown Road facility in Conemaugh Township, Cambria County.
The home now has 56 licensed beds after adding 26 beds while expanding into what was The Villa Crest Skilled Care Nursing Facility.
The nursing home closed on March 6.
“We hope that those persons seeking additional information about Horizons Personal Care or would like to tour the building will be able to do so,” administrator Jerry Otto said.
More information is available by calling Horizons at 814-955-0401 or at www.horizonspersonalcare.com.
