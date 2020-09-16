Hopewell United Methodist Church will host The Return, a 10-day movement designed for a return to God, beginning Friday at the church grove, 151 Hopewell Road, Hollsopple.
The event will be held at 7 each evening through Sept. 28.
Local pastors and speakers will include Joe Caola, Hopewell United Methodist Church, Friday; Arnold McFarland, Calvary United Methodist Church, Saturday; Chuck Hilbold, Jennerstown United Methodist Church, Sunday; Mike Dunlap, St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church, Monday; Kurtis Frampton, New Beginnings, Tuesday; Ron Delano, guest speaker, Wednesday; Chris Valente, Bridge of Life, Sept. 24; Mahlon Stoltzfus, guest speaker, Sept. 25; Frank Young, Sportsmen Fellowship Ministries, Sept. 26; Todd Brenneman, The Gathering, Sept. 27; and Steve Vickroy, West Hill Community Church, Sept. 28.
Those attending are asked to bring a lawn chair.
