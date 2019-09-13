Hope 4 Johnstown, a grassroots group aimed at ending violence in Johnstown and the surrounding area, is continuing to work toward establishing a Cure Violence model in the city.
A press release from Hope 4 Johnstown says Cure Violence is a public health model that has shown significant reduction in violence in communities that have adopted it.
The city of Johnstown and other communities across the state with similar issues and demographics have received funding from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency to apply the model.
Hope 4 Johnstown and its partners, Penn Highlands Community College and the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, are seeking to hire people for several positions for the Cure Violence model program.
The group, which regularly engages in activities throughout the city with youth and families, is inviting the public to attend Hope 4 Johnstown’s fifth community forum, “Zero is the Standard,” at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Greater Johnstown Middle School.
“Zero is still the standard and what we are working toward,” said the Rev. Reginald C. Floyd, executive team member for Hope 4 Johnstown.
The group believes the Cure Violence model is needed and will reveal strategies useful for eliminating violence in the region.
“We want to stop the violence and support the community coming together in a positive direction,” said Jermaine Taylor, another executive team member.
