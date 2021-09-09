Hope Fire Company will hold a memorial service commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks beginning at 8:15 p.m. Saturday at Friedman Park, Northern Cambria.
The event will include speakers, and a moment of silence and bell ringing at the times when planes crashed into the North Tower and South Tower of the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Shanksville.
Keystone Regiment will play “The Star-Spangled Banner” and taps, and the American Legion will give a 21-gun salute.
The public is invited to attend.
