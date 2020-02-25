A Hooversville woman is charged with attempting to flee from police with drugs in her possession before being arrested Saturday in Somerset Township.
Stephanie Van Doren, 37, was arrested on a warrant at the intersection of Forward Boulevard and Bruner Street, state police in Somerset said.
At the time, she was in possession of a digital scale, drugs and paraphernalia, state police said.
Van Doren is charged with drug possession, flight to avoid apprehension and drug paraphernalia possession, among other charges.
