WINDBER – A Hooversville man was ordered on Wednesday to stand trial, accused of assaulting an underage girl, authorities said.
John Lohr, 63, of the 1700 block of Ridge Road, was held for court following a preliminary hearing before District Judge William Seger, of Windber.
Shade Township police charged Lohr with aggravated indecent assault and corruption of minors.
The assault allegedly took place on Sept. 21.
Criminal charges were filed following a forensic interview with the girl, the complaint said.
Lohr denied the charges saying that he was a churchgoing man, the complaint said.
Lohr is free on bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.