SOMERSET – A Hooversville man pleaded guilty in Somerset County court on Thursday, accused of pulling out a rifle following an alcohol-related traffic stop in June, authorities said.
Stacey Tomko, 51, of the 300 block of Park Avenue, pleaded guilty before President Judge D. Gregory Geary to driving under the influence of alcohol and making terrorisitc threats.
According to a criminal complaint, Hooversville police said they stopped Tomko’s vehicle at 8:22 p.m. on June 15 for DUI. Tomko was taken to Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center, in Windber, and then released in the custody of his girlfriend.
When police returned to the station, they heard Tomko yelling and swearing from the house next door about being arrested.
Tomko allegedly sat on the porch holding a loaded .270 rifle. Tomko then walked to the edge of the porch and in the direction of the borough garage, where a police cruiser was parked, according to the complaint.
The woman was able to take away the rifle from Tomko. No shots were fired.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.